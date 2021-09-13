US Consumer Brands Association Urges Biden Admin. to Clarify New COVID-19 Rules - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Consumer Brands Association (CBA), a major trade association representing the consumer packaged goods industry, sent a letter to the White House on Monday asking the Biden administration to clarify several of the Federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates.

"(W)e write to request that federal agencies move quickly, anticipate challenges, promptly answer questions and partner with the private sector if we are to realize successful implementation of the administration's COVID-19 Action Plan and achieve our shared goal of increased vaccination rates. Accordingly, we respectfully request that you work closely with our organization and the broader business community to create immediate clarity on how the plan can and should be implemented," the letter said.

The CBA said in the letter that it requests clarity on issues including whether only food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines will be covered, how booster doses will be factored into compliance and if those who have acquired natural immunity to the novel coronavirus will have to submit to vaccination or testing.

The CBA also said it seeks clarity on testing protocols, such as whether a company or employee is responsible for the cost of testing, what constitutes suitable documentation of test results and if the company or employee would be held responsible for a breach of compliance should someone falsify test results.

In addition, the CBA said it requests a timeline for necessary compliance with the new set of mandates, as well as clarity on exemptions for religious beliefs and disabilities, as well as whether waivers may be issued should essential employee absence or attrition result in supply chain disruptions.