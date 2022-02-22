UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Confidence Falls As Expectations Grow Tepid

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 09:25 PM

US consumer confidence falls as expectations grow tepid

US consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in February, a survey said Tuesday, as Americans' feelings about the economy's present and future health cooled

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :US consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in February, a survey said Tuesday, as Americans' feelings about the economy's present and future health cooled.

The Conference board said its consumer confidence index declined to 110.5, a drop of less than a point from January and better than analysts expected.

The data showed consumer expectations for the economy's future performance declined slightly, but there also was a small uptick assessments of its present condition, "suggesting the economy continued to expand in (the first quarter) but did not gain momentum," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

After declining in December, consumer expectations for inflation 12 months ahead rose again to seven percent.

"While they do not expect the economy to pick up steam in the near future, they also do not foresee conditions worsening," Franco said.

"Nevertheless, confidence and consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from rising prices in the coming months." A wave of price increases have sent inflation world's largest economy to the highest level in 40 years, battering American households and businesses that also are struggling to find workers.

And conflict with Russia over Ukraine are sending fuel prices higher.

"It remains doubtful that consumer attitudes will experience a material improvement until inflation dynamics start to normalize in (the second quarter)," Mahir Rasheed at Oxford Economics said.

"In the meantime, geopolitical tensions in Europe will keep uncertainty elevated while price increases continue to outpace wage growth and erode household purchasing power." Meanwhile, the survey showed fewer consumers viewed jobs as "hard to get," while the percentage describing jobs as plentiful dropped just over a point to 53.8 percent, which the survey described as "still a historically strong reading."The share of consumers describing current business conditions as "good" fell just over a percentage point to 18.7 percent. Those describing them as bad fell almost three points to 24.7 percent.

There was a slight dip in the percentage of consumers expecting business conditions to improve, while those expecting them to worsen fell to 18.1 percent from 19.7 percent in January.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Russia Europe Reading Oxford Price January February December From Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal hea ..

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal health coverage initiative: Farru ..

3 seconds ago
 IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

4 seconds ago
 Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after r ..

Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after rebel recognition

5 seconds ago
 Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tues ..

Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 2 p.m. - White House

7 seconds ago
 Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukrain ..

Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukraine's Interests - Kuleba

9 seconds ago
 Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder ..

Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty on Federal Hate Crimes ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>