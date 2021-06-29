US Consumer Confidence Hits 15-Month High in Second Quarter - Consumer Board

US consumer confidence hit a 15-month high in June as Americans planned home, car and appliance purchases as well as vacations, in second quarter spending expected to further boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Consumer Board said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US consumer confidence hit a 15-month high in June as Americans planned home, car and appliance purchases as well as vacations, in second quarter spending expected to further boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Consumer board said on Tuesday.

"Consumer confidence increased in June and is currently at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic's first surge in March 2020," Consumer Board Senior Director of Economic Indicators Lynn Franco said. "Consumers' assessment of current conditions improved again, suggesting economic growth has strengthened further in Q2 [second quarter]."

Franco said the Consumer Confidence Index grew to 127.3 in June from an upwardly revised 120 in May.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a reading of 119 for this month.

Short-term inflation expectations increased in the second quarter as well, but had little impact on the purchasing intentions of consumers, Franco also said.

"In fact, the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all rose - a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth in the short-term. Vacation intentions also rose, reflecting a continued increase in spending on services," Franco added.

Consumer spending, one of the most important barometers of the US economy, accounts for about 70 percent of the country's total Gross Domestic Product.