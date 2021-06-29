UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consumer Confidence Hits 15-Month High In Second Quarter - Consumer Board

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:34 PM

US Consumer Confidence Hits 15-Month High in Second Quarter - Consumer Board

US consumer confidence hit a 15-month high in June as Americans planned home, car and appliance purchases as well as vacations, in second quarter spending expected to further boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Consumer Board said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US consumer confidence hit a 15-month high in June as Americans planned home, car and appliance purchases as well as vacations, in second quarter spending expected to further boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Consumer board said on Tuesday.

"Consumer confidence increased in June and is currently at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic's first surge in March 2020," Consumer Board Senior Director of Economic Indicators Lynn Franco said. "Consumers' assessment of current conditions improved again, suggesting economic growth has strengthened further in Q2 [second quarter]."

Franco said the Consumer Confidence Index grew to 127.3 in June from an upwardly revised 120 in May.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a reading of 119 for this month.

Short-term inflation expectations increased in the second quarter as well, but had little impact on the purchasing intentions of consumers, Franco also said.

"In fact, the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all rose - a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth in the short-term. Vacation intentions also rose, reflecting a continued increase in spending on services," Franco added.

Consumer spending, one of the most important barometers of the US economy, accounts for about 70 percent of the country's total Gross Domestic Product.

Related Topics

Car Reading March May June 2020 Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economic ecosystem aligns with vision of ..

7 minutes ago

Govt focusing on "from brain drain to brain gain": ..

3 minutes ago

Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship: P ..

3 minutes ago

Two arrested for packing fake mobil oil

3 minutes ago

United Airlines unveils record jet order in bet on ..

8 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.