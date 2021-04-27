UrduPoint.com
US Consumer Confidence Hits Post-pandemic High: Survey

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:23 PM

American consumers are this month feeling significantly more confident and have a much more favorable view of the economy than in March, according to a survey released on Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :American consumers are this month feeling significantly more confident and have a much more favorable view of the economy than in March, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The Conference board reported its Consumer Confidence Index hit 121.7 in April, a larger-than-expected monthly jump and its highest level since before the pandemic began in February 2020. The Present Situations Index jumped nearly 30 points to 139.6.

