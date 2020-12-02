UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consumer Confidence Recovers From COVID-19 Plunge To 2016 Election Level - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Consumer Confidence Recovers From COVID-19 Plunge to 2016 Election Level - Poll

An index measuring consumer's confidence in the US economy continued a slow recovery from an April crash due to the coronavirus pandemic measures to match levels just prior to the November 2016 presidential election, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) An index measuring consumer's confidence in the US economy continued a slow recovery from an April crash due to the coronavirus pandemic measures to match levels just prior to the November 2016 presidential election, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"The index, which had been positive throughout President Donald Trump's term until March, plunged to -33 in late April amid widespread business and school closures across the country at the start of the pandemic. It has since been improving gradually and is now back to the level seen just before the 2016 election," a press release explaining the poll said.

After gradually rising in most months since April, the index is now back to minus 1, the 2016 pre-election level, the release said.

The Gallup Economic Confidence Index is based on monthly polls asking US adults to label current economic conditions as excellent, good, fair or poor, and then asking whether the economy is getting better or getting worse, the release added.

The index has a theoretical range between plus 100 - if everyone labels the economy excellent and improving - and minus 100 if everyone calls the economy poor and getting worse.

Apart from the index, Gallup said October poll showed no improvement in Americans' overall outlook, with 55 percent continuing to say the economy is still getting worse.

Related Topics

Election Business Poor Trump Gallup March April October November 2016 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WASA launches online bill payment facility

18 seconds ago

Peugeot-Citroen to offer electric versions of all ..

19 seconds ago

Hardcore TTP terrorist involved in killing of 9 Kh ..

22 seconds ago

Gilani pays rich tribute to Sahibzada Farooq servi ..

13 minutes ago

St. Petersburg Governor Says New Restrictions to F ..

13 minutes ago

Latam foreign direct investment to fall by 55%: UN ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.