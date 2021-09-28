US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant spreads: survey

US consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month in September as the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 made more Americans feel gloomy, an industry survey said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :US consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month in September as the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 made more Americans feel gloomy, an industry survey said Tuesday.

The Conference board reported its consumer confidence index declined this month to 109.3, against expectations for a slight increase from August's upwardly revised level.

"The spread of the Delta variant continued to dampen optimism," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board said.

"Concerns about the state of the economy and short-term growth prospects deepened, while spending intentions for homes, autos, and major appliances all retreated again." The index has now fallen decisively from its peak of 128.9 hit in June as the US economic reopening was proceeding full speed ahead, until the outbreak of the Delta variant again plunged the economy into uncertainty.

The survey showed shifts to the negative in consumers' views of business conditions, with those describing them as "bad" climbing just over one percent to 25.

4 percent, and those describing them as "good" falling to 19.3 percent.

More people believed jobs were "hard to get" at 13.4 percent, up from 11.2 percent last month, however those who said jobs were "plentiful" rose very slightly to 55.9 percent.

Expectations six months out all deteriorated to varying degrees in September, with more people expecting business conditions to worsen, jobs to grow scarce and incomes to decrease.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics saw brighter days ahead for consumers, pointing to the decline in virus cases.

"We expect a clear rebound in all the consumer sentiment numbers over the next couple months. Buying plans ought to rebound too, after falling in recent months," he wrote in an analysis.

However inflation expectations appeared to have moderated slightly, amid an ongoing price spike that's made consumers nervous and challenged both the Federal Reserve's easy money policies and President Joe Biden's spending plans.

The data showed consumers expecting an inflation rate of 6.5 percent in the next 12 months, down from 6.7 percent in August.