US Consumer Confidence Up First Time in 3 Months But Worries Still High - Conference Board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US consumer confidence rose for the first time this year in March while high inflation and economic fallout likely from the war in Ukraine remained high on Americans' worry list, the Conference board said on Tuesday.

"Consumer confidence was up slightly in March after declines in February and January," Conference Board Senior Director of Economic Indicators Lynn Franco said. "Expectations (for the economy), on the other hand, weakened further with consumers citing rising prices, especially at the gas pump, and the war in Ukraine as factors. Meanwhile, purchasing intentions for big-ticket items like automobiles have softened somewhat over the past few months as expectations for interest rates have risen."

In a March 1-23 survey, The Conference Board put its Consumer Confidence Index at 107.2, up from 105.7 in February.

The bump-up in consumer confidence could bring a frisson of relief to policy-makers stung by the spectacular surge in inflation since last year.

US inflation, measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI), grew 7.

0% in 2021, and 7.9% during the year to February - both at their fastest in four decades. The CPI's expansion outpaces economic growth at 5.7% last year and projected at 2.8% this year.

Policy-makers at the Federal Reserve have a mere tolerance of 2% for inflation in a year. They have vowed to bring inflation back to their target with a series of rate hikes through 2023.

"Consumer confidence continues to be supported by strong employment growth and thus has been holding up remarkably well despite geopolitical uncertainties and expectations for inflation over the next 12 months reaching 7.9% - an all-time high," Franco said. "However, these (geopolitical and inflation) headwinds are expected to persist in the short term and may potentially dampen confidence as well as cool spending further in the months ahead."

On Firday, the University of Michigan said in its own Consumer Sentiment Survey that Americans appeared more worried about inflation now than during the worst two US recessions in the 1980s and in 2008.