US Consumer Inflation Eases To 2.4% In September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) US consumer inflation cooled last month -- though slightly less than expected -- according to government data published Thursday, providing further evidence that price pressures are easing ahead of November's presidential election.

The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.4 percent in September from a year ago, down from 2.5 percent in August, the Labor Department said in a statement.

This was slightly below the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

There was also some cause for concern for the Federal Reserve as it looks to cut interest rates: a measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs rose slightly to 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in August, buoyed by a jump in the transportation services index last month.

"We keep making progress, with inflation returning to pre-pandemic levels, 16 million jobs created, lower interest rates and low unemployment," Lael Brainard, White House national economic advisor, said in a statement.

Monthly headline inflation rose by 0.2 percent, while core inflation also exceeded forecasts to increase by 0.3 percent.

Despite the "slight upward surprise relative to what we're expecting," the inflation picture isn't all bad, Oxford Economics' deputy chief US economist Michael Pearce told AFP.

Given "the broader trend in services inflation, I think I'm still confident in the view that that's going to continue to trend lower over the next 12 months," he said.

