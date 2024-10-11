US Consumer Inflation Eases To 2.4% In September
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) US consumer inflation cooled last month -- though slightly less than expected -- according to government data published Thursday, providing further evidence that price pressures are easing ahead of November's presidential election.
The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.4 percent in September from a year ago, down from 2.5 percent in August, the Labor Department said in a statement.
This was slightly below the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
There was also some cause for concern for the Federal Reserve as it looks to cut interest rates: a measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs rose slightly to 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in August, buoyed by a jump in the transportation services index last month.
"We keep making progress, with inflation returning to pre-pandemic levels, 16 million jobs created, lower interest rates and low unemployment," Lael Brainard, White House national economic advisor, said in a statement.
Monthly headline inflation rose by 0.2 percent, while core inflation also exceeded forecasts to increase by 0.3 percent.
Despite the "slight upward surprise relative to what we're expecting," the inflation picture isn't all bad, Oxford Economics' deputy chief US economist Michael Pearce told AFP.
Given "the broader trend in services inflation, I think I'm still confident in the view that that's going to continue to trend lower over the next 12 months," he said.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From World
-
After Nadal exit, Djokovic left to rage against dying of the light12 seconds ago
-
Alcaraz, Sinner pay tribute to 'unbelievable' Nadal at Shanghai Masters20 seconds ago
-
France's City of Light switches to climate-resilient power cables10 minutes ago
-
Chad's capital under threat as floodwaters rise10 minutes ago
-
As Mozambique counts ballots, the results are already disputed11 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores20 minutes ago
-
Hurricane whips up bitter US election battle20 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz out as top players pay tribute to Nadal at Shanghai Masters21 minutes ago
-
Djokovic tells Nadal: 'Your legacy will live forever'21 minutes ago
-
S.Sudan floods affect 893,000, over 241,000 displaced: UN21 minutes ago
-
One in seven children & teens impacted by mental health conditions: UN2 hours ago
-
Consul general highlights Pakistan's digital transformation, invites Chinese investment2 hours ago