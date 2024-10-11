US Consumer Inflation Eases To 2.4% In September
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) US consumer inflation cooled last month -- though slightly less than expected -- according to government data published Thursday, providing further evidence that price pressures are easing ahead of November's presidential election.
The consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 2.4 percent in September from a year ago, down from 2.5 percent in August, the Labor Department said in a statement.
This was slightly above the median forecast of economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.
There was also some cause for concern for the Federal Reserve as it looks to cut interest rates: a measure of inflation that strips out volatile food and energy costs rose slightly to 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in August, buoyed by a jump in the transportation services index last month.
"We keep making progress, with inflation returning to pre-pandemic levels, 16 million jobs created, lower interest rates and low unemployment," Lael Brainard, White House national economic advisor, said in a statement.
Monthly headline inflation rose by 0.2 percent, while core inflation also exceeded forecasts to increase by 0.
3 percent.
Despite the "slight upward surprise relative to what we're expecting," the inflation picture isn't all bad, Oxford Economics' deputy chief US economist Michael Pearce told AFP.
Given "the broader trend in services inflation, I think I'm still confident in the view that that's going to continue to trend lower over the next 12 months," he said.
- Top concern for voters -
The economy has remained a top concern for voters going into the upcoming presidential election, in which Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is running against former president Donald Trump, a Republican.
Both candidates have looked to talk up their record in government while criticizing their opponent's economic plans.
"If you focus on just the last few months, the economy's I think doing quite well, and would be supportive of the incumbent party," Pearce said.
"But if you focus on the past three and a half, four years, you know, what we have seen is a big drag on real incomes, sluggish growth in terms of real disposable incomes," he added. "And that's obviously a political liability for the Democrats."
