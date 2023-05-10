US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

UrduPoint.com

US consumer prices rose 4.9% in the 12 months to April, expanding at its smallest pace in two years, the Labor Department said Tuesday in data that showed progress in the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation as debate grew on whether the central bank would be ready to pause its aggressive rate hikes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US consumer prices rose 4.9% in the 12 months to April, expanding at its smallest pace in two years, the Labor Department said Tuesday in data that showed progress in the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation as debate grew on whether the central bank would be ready to pause its aggressive rate hikes.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, known in short as the CPI, was forecast to grow 5% in the year to April, unchanged from March.

"The all items index increased 4.9 percent for the 12 months ending April; this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending April 2021," the Labor Department said in a news release.

On a monthly basis, annual CPI was flat, growing at 0.4% for April, with no change from March. The core reading on year-on-year and month-on-month CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was also unchanged from March, growing at 5.5% and 0.4%, respectively, in April.

