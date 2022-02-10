UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Price Inflation Hits Four-decade High In January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:36 PM

US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January

Inflation in the United States was as hot as ever last month, with consumer prices seeing their largest annual jump in nearly four decades as costs rose for a wide range of items

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Inflation in the United States was as hot as ever last month, with consumer prices seeing their largest annual jump in nearly four decades as costs rose for a wide range of items.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.5 percent over the 12 months to January, its largest increase since February 1982, while it rose by 0.

6 percent compared to December, more than analysts expected.

The data defied hopes by President Joe Biden's administration that the wave of price increases sapping his public approval would show signs of decelerating in the first month of 2022, and further bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon increase interest rates.

"The political pressure on the Fed from the highest headline inflation rate... since February 1982 will only increase," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

Related Topics

Price United States January February December From

Recent Stories

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

1 minute ago
 AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, ..

AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, Cardiac Surgery Hospital soon: ..

1 minute ago
 SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museu ..

SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

1 minute ago
 Pakistan set to become top sesame seeds exporter t ..

Pakistan set to become top sesame seeds exporter to China in coming years

1 minute ago
 Spain police bust 'orca attack' drug ring

Spain police bust 'orca attack' drug ring

5 minutes ago
 SU girl student records statement before inquiry c ..

SU girl student records statement before inquiry committee

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>