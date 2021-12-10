UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Rose 6.8% In November, Biggest Jump Since 1982

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

US consumer prices rose 6.8% in November, biggest jump since 1982

US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982, the government said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982, the government said Friday.

The leap in the consumer price index (CPI) was caused by increases in the wide range of items, including a 6.

1 percent jump in gasoline prices, while rents, used cars and food costs also increased, according to the Labor Department data.

Compared to October, CPI rose 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, slightly slower than the prior month's inflation rate.

