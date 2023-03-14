UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices See Smallest Annual Growth In Feb, Paving Path For Modest Fed Hike

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

US Consumer Prices See Smallest Annual Growth in Feb, Paving Path for Modest Fed Hike

US consumer prices rose by 6.0% in the 12 months to February, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that marked the slowest inflationary growth since September 2021 and signaled progress in the Federal Reserve's battle against price growth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US consumer prices rose by 6.0% in the 12 months to February, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that marked the slowest inflationary growth since September 2021 and signaled progress in the Federal Reserve's battle against price growth.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, known in short as the CPI, also grew by a smaller 0.4% last month after a 0.5% expansion in January.

Core annual CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.5% in the year to February, compared to a 5.6% growth in January. The only negative number, if any, was that of core CPI, which rose 0.5% last month versus a previous 0.4%.

Economists said the data suggested the Fed was making slow and steady progress in its long and hard fight against inflation. The central bank will decide on its next rate hike on March 22, and the CPI data indicates that it will go with a 25-basis point hike, rather than a 50-basis point increase.

"Overall, the data is close to expectations," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum. "The month/month core (inflation) is a touch hot but the year/year number was in line, so I think it will be forgiven, especially with the weekly earnings number (being) surprising(ly) lower."

Real weekly earnings showed a negative 0.4% growth in February, from an original 0.7% expansion in January that was revised down to 0.3%.

The Fed has identified jobs and wage growth as among the principal drivers of inflation.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of US economic recovery from the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added without fail since June 2020 to make up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs to the COVID-19 crisis. Average monthly wages have also grown without stop since May 2021.

Fighting inflation isn't the Fed's only agenda. It is also mandated to ensure "maximum employment" for Americans, adding to the central bank's headache in ensuring a balance between the two priorities even as it tries to cool employment in order to get price pressures down.

Under the Fed's definition, maximum employment is achieved when the monthly jobless rate is at 4% or below. The central bank has scored full points on this task for a year now, with unemployment falling beneath 4% since February 2022.

The CPI itself hit a 40-year high in June last year when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%, versus the Fed's inflation target of just 2% per annum.

In a bid to control surging prices, the central bank has since added 475 basis points to interest rates since March via eight rate hikes.

Prior to the Fed's rate hikes, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The Fed, which executed four back-to-back jumbo rate hikes of 75 basis points from June through November, imposed a more modest 50-basis point increase in December and a 25-basis point hike in January.

Related Topics

Bank Progress Price January February March May June September November December 2020 Market Post All From Singer Pakistan Limited Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

4 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.