US Consumer Prices Up 3% In Year To June, Smallest Growth In Over 2 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US consumer prices grew by 3% in the year to June, expanding at their slowest pace in more than two years, according to Labor Department data on Wednesday that showed increasing progress in the Federal Reserve's bid to bring inflation back to its long-term target of 2% through rate hikes.

The Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI) expanded by 4% in the year to May. Economists polled by US media had expected a 3.1% growth in the 12 months to June.

"The all items index increased 3.0 percent for the 12 months ending June; this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending March 2021," the Labor Department said in a news release.

