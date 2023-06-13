UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Up 4% In Year To May, Smallest Rise In Over 2 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

US Consumer Prices Up 4% in Year to May, Smallest Rise in Over 2 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) US consumer prices grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at their slowest pace in more than two years, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that backed the notion that the Federal Reserve was ready to halt rate hikes this month after 10 increases.

The Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI) expanded by 4.9% in the year to April. Economists polled by US media had expected a 4.

1% growth in the 12 months to May. Although what the Labor Department reported was not much of a difference to the forecast, it still added to the odds of a Fed rate pause, especially given that it was the smallest expansion of its kind since the worst of post-pandemic inflationary trends.

"The all items index increased 4.0 percent for the 12 months ending May; this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending March 2021," the Labor Department said in a news release.

Related Topics

Price March April May Media All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

16 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

31 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

46 minutes ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

1 hour ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.