US Consumer Prices Up 4% in Year to May, Smallest Rise in Over 2 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) US consumer prices grew by 4% in the year to May, expanding at their slowest pace in more than two years, according to Labor Department data on Tuesday that backed the notion that the Federal Reserve was ready to halt rate hikes this month after 10 increases.

The Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI) expanded by 4.9% in the year to April. Economists polled by US media had expected a 4.

1% growth in the 12 months to May. Although what the Labor Department reported was not much of a difference to the forecast, it still added to the odds of a Fed rate pause, especially given that it was the smallest expansion of its kind since the worst of post-pandemic inflationary trends.

"The all items index increased 4.0 percent for the 12 months ending May; this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending March 2021," the Labor Department said in a news release.