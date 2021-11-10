UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Up 6.2% In Year To October, Keeping Pressure On Economy - Labor Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US consumer prices rose by 6.2% in the year to October, well above forecast, as surging costs of fuel and other key materials kept their pressure up on an economy emerging from the nearly two-year long coronavirus pandemic.

"In October, the Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis; rising 6.2 percent over the last 12 months," the Labor Department said in a release. Economists polled by US media had forecast the so-called CPI to grow by just 5.9% on the year to October.

