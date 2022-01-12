UrduPoint.com

US Consumer Prices Up 7% In Year To December, Biggest Jump In 40 Years - Labor Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 07:17 PM

US Consumer Prices Up 7% in Year to December, Biggest Jump in 40 Years - Labor Dept.

US consumer prices were up 7% in the year to December, indicating the fastest inflationary growth in four decades, the Labor Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US consumer prices were up 7% in the year to December, indicating the fastest inflationary growth in four decades, the Labor Department announced on Wednesday.

"The all items index rose 7.0 percent for the 12 months ending December, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982," the department said in a news release, referring to the Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers.

