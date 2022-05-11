US Consumer Prices Up 8.3% in Year to April, Slight Drop From March - Labor Dept.

US consumer prices rose 8.3% in the year to April, easing slightly from March while keeping inflation in the world's largest economy not far from the four-decade highs seen in recent months, the Labor Department said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) US consumer prices rose 8.3% in the year to April, easing slightly from March while keeping inflation in the world's largest economy not far from the four-decade highs seen in recent months, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

"In April, the Consumer price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, and rose 8.

3 percent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted," the department said, referring to its reading for the so-called CPI.

In its reading for last month, the Labor Department said the CPI rose 8.5% in the year to March, growing at its fastest pace since the 1980s. Economists had forecast an 8.1% growth for the 12 months to April, putting the reported number still above expectations.