US Consumer Sentiment Dips in Early February Due to Inflation Concerns - Research Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US consumer sentiment extended its declines from January into early February as concerns about inflation depressed the buying appetite of Americans although robust economic trends should alleviate this, the Conference board research group, which publishes the Consumer Confidence Index, said on Tuesday.

"Consumer confidence was down slightly for a second consecutive month in February," Conference Board Senior Director of Economic Indicators Lynn Franco said. "Concerns about inflation rose again in February, after posting back-to-back declines. Despite this reversal, consumers remain relatively confident about short-term growth prospects."

The Consumer Confidence Index was at 110.5 at its February 16 reading, versus 111.1 at the end of January.

The decline came amid data showing inflation growing at its fastest pace in 40 years as the United States emerged from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic measures.

After a 3.5% contraction in 2020 forced by the pandemic measures, the economy grew 5.

7% in 2021. But inflation grew faster, expanding by 5.8% in the year to December, the highest rate since 1982, according to the Consumer price Index (CPI) published by the US Commerce Department.

Franco said since January, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index showed a drop in the proportion of Americans planning to purchase homes, automobiles, major appliances and vacations over the next six months.

"Despite this reversal, consumers remain relatively confident about short-term growth prospects," Franco said. "While they do not expect the economy to pick up steam in the near future, they also do not foresee conditions worsening. Nevertheless, confidence and consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from rising prices in the coming months."

The Conference Board has forecast that the US economy will grow 3.5% this year, consolidating from 2021's expansion from the pandemic. The Federal Reserve has said that it expects a growth of 4% in 2022.