US Consumer Sentiment Down First Time in 4 Months as Banking Crisis Rocks Markets

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) US consumer sentiment fell month-on-month for the first time since December and could worsen as fears of inflation and a crisis of confidence in the country's banks rock financial markets, the University of Michigan said Friday in its closely-followed consumer sentiment poll.

The so-called Umich indexes on consumer sentiment, economic conditions and consumer expectations each fell between 3.0 and 3.5 points, with interviews of Americans polled by the university suggesting growing concerns over price pressures and the economy even before the banking crisis broke out last week.

Consumer sentiment for March itself was down 5% from February, in the first decline of its kind in four months, Umich Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu said.

"Sentiment declines were concentrated among lower-income, less-educated, and younger consumers, as well as consumers with the top tertile of stock holdings," Hsu said in her polling report. "Overall, all components of the index worsened relatively evenly, primarily on the basis of persistently high prices, creating downward momentum for sentiment leading into the financial turmoil that began last week."

Two mid-sized US lenders � Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank � had to be rescued by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp last week as depositors yanked billions of dollars from them after fearing about their solvency. SVB eventually filed for bankruptcy protection over the past 24 hours.

A third US bank, First Republic, is also in trouble despite receiving a $30 billion cash infusion from a consortium of banks.

Elsewhere, the US banking crisis has spread to Europe, with Credit Suisse, one of the preeminent names in global investment banking, having to seek help from Switzerland's central bank.

And while consumer sentiment was still 7% above year-ago levels, long-run inflation expectations remain elevated, Hsu said.

"With ongoing turbulence in the financial sector and uncertainty over the Fed's possible policy response, inflation expectations are likely to be volatile in the months ahead," she added.

In a bid to control surging prices, the Fed, or Federal Reserve, has added 475 basis points to interest rates since March via eight rate hikes.

Prior to the Fed's rate hikes, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The Fed is expected to add another 25 basis points in a rate decision due on March 22.

Economists have said in recent days that while the central bank has brought inflation down from a four-decade high of 9% in June to 6% in February with its rate hikes, it has also raised the cost of funds immensely for some banks, jeopardizing their finances. The Fed has, however, given no signs of retreating from its rate hikes to get inflation back to its annual target of 2%.�