US Consumers Embrace Low-Contact Commerce During Coronavirus Pandemic - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Americans in all age groups have increasingly embraced four low-impact convenience services in recent weeks to cope with the novel coronavirus crisis - picking up takeout restaurant food, using curbside pickup at a store, having a virtual doctor visit and ordering food for delivery from a restaurant, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

Compared with Gallup surveys in late March and early April, restaurant takeout curbside pickup led the trend, with restaurant takeout orders surging 18 points, to 44 percent of adults who reported ordering food to go. Curbside store pickups increased 17 points to 36 percent, a press release explaining the poll said.

"US adults report similar increases in the use of virtual doctor visits (+15 points to 27 percent) and restaurant food delivery (+10 points to 23 percent) over the same period," the release added.

At the same time, Americans have been less likely to report greater reliance on home delivery of groceries or medical supplies, with both showing minimal growth since the initial measurement, according to the release.

Grocery and drug stores have remained open as "essential" services throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.

