UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consumption Gain Slower In July, Prices Tepid: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:59 PM

US consumption gain slower in July, prices tepid: govt

US consumers continued to spend in July but the gains were much slower than the prior two months amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to government data released Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :US consumers continued to spend in July but the gains were much slower than the prior two months amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to government data released Friday.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose just 1.9 percent or $267.6 billion compared to June, after gains of 6.2 percent and 8.6 percent in the prior two months, the Commerce Department reported.

Even after the previous months' sharp gains, spending remains well below the level seen in February before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and forced businesses to shut down nationwide, causing tens of millions of job losses.

Personal income rose 0.4 percent, after two months of declines, which the report said "was more than accounted for by compensation of employees as portions of the economy continued to reopen."However, the reopening was accompanied by a surge in cases in many states,which then had to reimpose shutdowns.

Related Topics

Job February June July Commerce Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canadian Economy Experiences Historic 38.7% Declin ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

2 minutes ago

IIOJK authorities prevent Muharram processions

2 minutes ago

Govt to announce special incentive to Balochistan ..

2 minutes ago

Four dead 12 injured during rain in Swat

9 minutes ago

More monsoon rains predicted in Sindh, Balochistan ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.