US consumption gain slower in July, prices tepid: govt

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :US consumers continued to spend in July but the gains were much slower than the prior two months amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to government data released Friday.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose just 1.9 percent or $267.6 billion compared to June, after gains of 6.2 percent and 8.6 percent in the prior two months, the Commerce Department reported.

Even after the previous months' sharp gains, spending remains well below the level seen in February before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and forced businesses to shut down nationwide, causing tens of millions of job losses.

Personal income rose 0.4 percent, after two months of declines, which the report said "was more than accounted for by compensation of employees as portions of the economy continued to reopen."However, the reopening was accompanied by a surge in cases in many states,which then had to reimpose shutdowns.