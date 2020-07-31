UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consumption, Prices Rose In June Before Virus Surge

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:12 PM

US consumption, prices rose in June before virus surge

Americans ramped up spending again in June and prices inched higher following the collapse caused by COVID-19, but the data released Friday reflect the time before cases began to resurge

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Americans ramped up spending again in June and prices inched higher following the collapse caused by COVID-19, but the data released Friday reflect the time before cases began to resurge.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose 5.6 percent last month, after gaining 8.5 percent in May, the Commerce Department reported, and the PCE price index rose 0.4 percent compared to the prior month.

The data, which already were incorporated into the historic 32.9 percent plunge in second quarter GDP reported Thursday, also showed what many hoped would be the start of a recovery after consumption in April plunged just under 13 percent amid falling prices.

But the coronavirus made a comeback in July with case counts rising and many states like California, Texas and Arizona reimposing restrictions and business closures, and Florida setting new daily records.

The US death toll this week passed 150,000.

Personal income fell 1.1 percent last month after its 4.4 percent drop in May, which "was more than accounted for by a decrease in government social benefits to persons as payments made to individuals from Federal economic recovery programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic continued, but at a lower level than in May," the report said.

But many of the federal benefits expire Friday and Congress has not agreed on a new support bill, at the same time that job losses show signs of increasing as the virus spikes.

"In spite of the rebound, the outlook for household spending is uncertain especially given recent virus-induced shutdowns that will once again result in layoffs," said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"Expiring enhanced unemployment benefits will be an added shock to incomes. Subdued support from household spending will likely result in a more muted bounce in growth in Q3."

Related Topics

Business Job Same Price Florida April May June July Congress Commerce From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

46 minutes ago

Around 2200 personnel to perform security duties o ..

4 minutes ago

Five substitutes to be allowed in Ligue 1

4 minutes ago

AJK all set to celebrate Eid ul Adha on Aug 1st.

4 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Agreement With Kazakhst ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.