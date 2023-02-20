(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States has contacted Russia shortly before the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev to avoid any miscalculations that could lead to a direct confrontation between the two nuclear powers, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing the White House.

Earlier in the day, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of the special operation by Russia and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.