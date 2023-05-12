US Contacting States Detaining Alleged Russian Spies to Effectuate Prisoner Swap - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States is reaching out to countries that have detained alleged Russian spies, including Brazil, Germany and Norway, as part of Washington's effort to secure a prisoner swap for US citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, CNN reported on Thursday.

The Biden administration is casting a wide net, approaching allied countries who have alleged Russian spies in custody to gauge whether they would be willing to make a trade as part of a larger prisoner swap package, the report said.

The United States is also considering cutting down on some of the sanctions imposed on Russia as part of a the effort to secure a prisoner swap, the report said.