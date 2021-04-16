US Containment Policy Toward Moscow Could Further Worsen Ties - Russian Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Washington's continuous policy of "containing Moscow" poses a risk of further deterioration of Russia-US relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, outlining the response measures to a fresh package of US sanctions.

"Scenarios of 'containing Moscow,' on which the US continues to bet shortsightedly, are fraught with further degradation of relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that Washington's calls on Russia to cease attempts to escalate tensions between the two countries were insincere, given the sanctions policy and attempt to pressurize Moscow.

"Moscow considers US calls to Russia to abandon escalation hypocritical," the ministry said.