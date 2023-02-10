UrduPoint.com

US Continually Assessing Russian 'Threats' To NATO, Adjusting Posture - Defense Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

US Continually Assessing Russian 'Threats' to NATO, Adjusting Posture - Defense Official

The United States is continually assessing potential Russian threats to NATO territory and adjusting its own military posture accordingly, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities Mara Karlin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States is continually assessing potential Russian threats to NATO territory and adjusting its own military posture accordingly, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities Mara Karlin said on Friday.

"We are continually assessing Russian threats to NATO territory and assessing how we can best adjust our posture based on these threats," Karlin said during an interview with the Brookings Institution.

It is important for the US to recognize in what ways the European security dynamic changes, Karlin said.

The US will also continue to review what allies in Europe are doing in regards to military investments and movements, Karlin added.

The statement comes amid a collective NATO response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which has included heightened force postures and increased weapons transfers on the continent.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Brookings United States Best

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

10 minutes ago
 UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relie ..

UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relief Aid to Northwest Syria

10 minutes ago
 Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite fina ..

Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite financial charges

10 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Per ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Pervez Musharraf's Karachi reside ..

10 minutes ago
 Slovak Parliament to Discuss Kiev's Request for Su ..

Slovak Parliament to Discuss Kiev's Request for Supply of MiG-29s on February 14 ..

9 minutes ago
 FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to S ..

FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to Search for Classified Materials ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.