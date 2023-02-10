US Continually Assessing Russian 'Threats' to NATO, Adjusting Posture - Defense Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States is continually assessing potential Russian threats to NATO territory and adjusting its own military posture accordingly, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities Mara Karlin said on Friday.

"We are continually assessing Russian threats to NATO territory and assessing how we can best adjust our posture based on these threats," Karlin said during an interview with the Brookings Institution.

It is important for the US to recognize in what ways the European security dynamic changes, Karlin said.

The US will also continue to review what allies in Europe are doing in regards to military investments and movements, Karlin added.

The statement comes amid a collective NATO response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which has included heightened force postures and increased weapons transfers on the continent.