US Continues Attempts to Meddle in Russian Internal Affairs, Elections - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States continues its attempts to interfere in Russia 's internal affairs by training and supporting political activists as well as financing anti-Russian forces, an annual report of the Russian upper house's commission on state sovereignty protection said on Tuesday.

The report was presented by commission head Andrei Klimov.

"The United States continues to illegally meddle in Russian sovereign affairs, including by financing interference in Russian internal affairs, selecting and training proteges among Russian citizens for these purposes as well as providing pro-Western and anti-Russian forces with large-scale political, methodological and information support. Such activities are managed by the US Department of State under the pretext of the 'fight for democracy in Russia,'" the report said.

According to the report, the State Department is training Russian political activists to implement US-backed policy in Russia.

"For example, in early 2019, Helsinki hosted a session organized by the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) that is financed by the Department of State. Ten St. Petersburg residents who are going to run for local elections in September took part in it," the report said.

All the participants of the Helsinki event are members of the Open Russia movement, which is sponsored by Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The commission advised that the identified trends be closely monitored in the context of the approaching regional elections in Russia, scheduled for September.