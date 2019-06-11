UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues Attempts To Meddle In Russian Internal Affairs, Elections - Report

Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:25 PM

US Continues Attempts to Meddle in Russian Internal Affairs, Elections - Report

The United States continues its attempts to interfere in Russia's internal affairs by training and supporting political activists as well as financing anti-Russian forces, an annual report of the Russian upper house's commission on state sovereignty protection said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States continues its attempts to interfere in Russia's internal affairs by training and supporting political activists as well as financing anti-Russian forces, an annual report of the Russian upper house's commission on state sovereignty protection said on Tuesday.

The report was presented by commission head Andrei Klimov.

"The United States continues to illegally meddle in Russian sovereign affairs, including by financing interference in Russian internal affairs, selecting and training proteges among Russian citizens for these purposes as well as providing pro-Western and anti-Russian forces with large-scale political, methodological and information support. Such activities are managed by the US Department of State under the pretext of the 'fight for democracy in Russia,'" the report said.

According to the report, the State Department is training Russian political activists to implement US-backed policy in Russia.

"For example, in early 2019, Helsinki hosted a session organized by the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) that is financed by the Department of State. Ten St. Petersburg residents who are going to run for local elections in September took part in it," the report said.

All the participants of the Helsinki event are members of the Open Russia movement, which is sponsored by Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The commission advised that the identified trends be closely monitored in the context of the approaching regional elections in Russia, scheduled for September.

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Helsinki St. Petersburg United States September 2019 Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

20 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

20 minutes ago

Universities should give freeship to Special Stude ..

5 minutes ago

Shahram Tarakai terms Prime Minister address to na ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet to increase Emirati Youth participatio ..

26 minutes ago

EU Representatives Committee Agrees to Extend Russ ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.