UrduPoint.com

US Continues Increasing Arms Supplies To Kiev, Encourages EU To Join This - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States continues its policy of increasing arms supplies to Ukraine and encourages EU countries to do the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Later in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington. The leaders are expected to discuss a range of shared issues, with a focus on support for Ukraine.

"We note the continuing policy of the United States to increase weapons supply to Ukraine and to persuade its wards in Europe, that is, the EU countries, to increase similar supplies as well. This, of course, puts a significant burden on the economies of these countries," Peskov said, answering the question whether the Kremlin is following the meeting of Biden and Scholz and whether there are risks of aggravating the conflict in Ukraine.

