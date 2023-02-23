UrduPoint.com

US Continues Internal, External Discussions On Sending Fighter Jets To Ukraine - Nuland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:23 PM

US Continues Internal, External Discussions on Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Nuland

The Biden administration continues to have conversations on the potential provision of fourth or fifth-generation fighter jets to Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Biden administration continues to have conversations on the potential provision of fourth or fifth-generation fighter jets to Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We're continuing to have those conversations, both internally as we look at longer-term air defense, but also with Ukraine. There are some countries in Europe that are interested in providing those and as the (US) President (Joe Biden) has said 'that's the choice that they will make.' But again, this is an evolving picture as we see what Ukraine needs," Nuland said during a virtual discussion organized by The Washington Post.

Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia.

Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying for the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.

In February, a group of US House Democrats and Republicans called upon President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets amid an expected escalation on the battlefield.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it is only a "matter of time" before the US provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

In January, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Victoria Kiev United States January February Democrats Post

Recent Stories

EU Fails to Agree on New Sanctions Against Russia, ..

EU Fails to Agree on New Sanctions Against Russia, to Resume Talks on Feb 24 - R ..

2 seconds ago
 Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkey's Ha ..

Earthquake 5.0 Magnitude Registered in Turkey's Hatay Province - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Minute of silence for slain teacher in southwest F ..

Minute of silence for slain teacher in southwest France

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends fourth stage of UAE To ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends fourth stage of UAE Tour held in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 US to Target More Russian Banks for Sanctions Evas ..

US to Target More Russian Banks for Sanctions Evasion on Friday - Nuland

11 minutes ago
 ISSI, FREF agree to increase mutual collaboration ..

ISSI, FREF agree to increase mutual collaboration on geo-economics, regional con ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.