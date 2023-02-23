US Continues Internal, External Discussions on Sending Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Nuland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Biden administration continues to have conversations on the potential provision of fourth or fifth-generation fighter jets to Ukraine, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"We're continuing to have those conversations, both internally as we look at longer-term air defense, but also with Ukraine. There are some countries in Europe that are interested in providing those and as the (US) President (Joe Biden) has said 'that's the choice that they will make.' But again, this is an evolving picture as we see what Ukraine needs," Nuland said during a virtual discussion organized by The Washington Post.

Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia.

Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying for the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.

In February, a group of US House Democrats and Republicans called upon President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets amid an expected escalation on the battlefield.

Earlier in the month, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksiy Danilov said it is only a "matter of time" before the US provides Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

In January, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.