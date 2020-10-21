US Continues Investigating Mysterious Illnesses of Diplomats Abroad - Pompeo

The United States continues probing cases of mysterious sicknesses among its diplomats in various foreign locations but still does not have a comprehensive understanding of the situation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

During a briefing Pompeo was asked to comment on media reports claiming that American diplomats and intelligence officers in Cuba, China and Russia have suffered from vision and balance problems over recent years and some are complaining that the issue is not receiving proper attention.

"The reality is that many of the facts you have just laid out are wrong. I don't have a lot more to add to that except that I have been working on this problem personally for a long time," Pompeo responded.

Describing it as "a very complicated situation" and mentioning no country in particular, he admitted that there is yet no complete US government analysis on what happened and whether they all are part of a single cohort.

"We have there multiple theories and you should know there are significant US government resources now three plus years on devoted to getting to the bottom of this and holding those responsible accountable," Pompeo said.

He dismissed as patently false allegations that the US government covers up such incidents, sacrificing the safety of diplomats to political calculations.

"We every day, work to make sure that our diplomats, wherever they are stationed, are safe, healthy and protected. When something happens, we are taking care of their medical needs and we work to eliminate the risk and impose cost on those who may have taken action to create that," Pompeo said.

He added that it happened in every such case.