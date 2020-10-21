UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues Investigating Mysterious Illnesses Of Diplomats Abroad - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Continues Investigating Mysterious Illnesses of Diplomats Abroad - Pompeo

The United States continues probing cases of mysterious sicknesses among its diplomats in various foreign locations but still does not have a comprehensive understanding of the situation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The United States continues probing cases of mysterious sicknesses among its diplomats in various foreign locations but still does not have a comprehensive understanding of the situation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

During a briefing Pompeo was asked to comment on media reports claiming that American diplomats and intelligence officers in Cuba, China and Russia have suffered from vision and balance problems over recent years and some are complaining that the issue is not receiving proper attention.

"The reality is that many of the facts you have just laid out are wrong. I don't have a lot more to add to that except that I have been working on this problem personally for a long time," Pompeo responded.

Describing it as "a very complicated situation" and mentioning no country in particular, he admitted that there is yet no complete US government analysis on what happened and whether they all are part of a single cohort.

"We have there multiple theories and you should know there are significant US government resources now three plus years on devoted to getting to the bottom of this and holding those responsible accountable," Pompeo said.

He dismissed as patently false allegations that the US government covers up such incidents, sacrificing the safety of diplomats to political calculations.

"We every day, work to make sure that our diplomats, wherever they are stationed, are safe, healthy and protected. When something happens, we are taking care of their medical needs and we work to eliminate the risk and impose cost on those who may have taken action to create that," Pompeo said.

He added that it happened in every such case.

Related Topics

Russia China United States Cuba May Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Search Underway for Black Boxes of Crashed Su-34 F ..

19 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital conducts complex tumorectomy, savin ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, UEFA discuss mutual cooperat ..

59 minutes ago

US Court Demands to Substantiate Requirement to Ke ..

19 minutes ago

Armenian President Urges Turkey to Help Achieve Ce ..

23 minutes ago

US Drugmaker Admits to Crimes in Opioid Sales, Agr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.