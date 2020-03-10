US Continues Preparing for Defender Europe 20 Despite Coronavirus Outbreak - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United States has no plans to cancel the Defender Europe 20 exercise, Joint Staff vice director William Byrne said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The exercise in April and May will see the largest deployment of US troops to Europe in more than 25 years. The drills are due to be held in six EU countries, including the Baltic nations bordering Russia.

"We are continuing with planning efforts to continue that exercise.," Byrne told reporters.

He stressed that the exercise will be a multinational drill and therefore many different parties will have to decide on whether to participate.

The United States plans to send 20,000 troops to the drills. Russia has accused the US of covertly increasing its military presence near the Russian border, saying this would not change Russia's foreign policy.