US Continues Pressure On Iran Over Tehran's Steps To Strengthen Nuclear Program - Blinken

Published November 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The United States continues to put pressure on Iran in connection with Tehran's steps to strengthen its nuclear program, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Commenting on latest media reports that Iran has started enriching uranium up to 60% at the Fordow nuclear facility, Blinken said he could not confirm the reports regarding Tehran's activities, but Washington was closely monitoring them.

Though the US is still making diplomatic efforts to find ways to return to the nuclear deal, it continues to put pressure on Iran because of the steps it is taking to strengthen its nuclear program in violation of the JCPOA, as well as steps in other areas that pose a significant challenge to people around the world, Blinken said at a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart in Doha.

