UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues Review Of Diplomatic Presence In Russia - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Continues Review of Diplomatic Presence in Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States continues to review its diplomatic presence in Russia while taking into account staffing challenges and the general state of bilateral relations, but hoping to reopen one day its missions across the country, US State Department's spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

The US government informed Russian authorities earlier that its Consulate in Vladivostok will remain in "suspended status" while the Consulate-General in Yekaterinburg is pausing visa and US citizen services.

"We continue to review our diplomatic presence in Russia to ensure that we are able to carry out our important diplomatic activities, including providing services to American citizens safely and securely in the face of ongoing staffing challenges," Price said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson explained the decision to continue the suspension of operations was made after "months of careful review of US foreign policy goals, the state of the bilateral relationship... and ongoing staffing challenges as well."

"Because of our strong connection with the Russian people we hope one day it will be possible to reopen diplomatic missions across the Russian Federation, but we are unable to predict at this point when that might be [possible]," Price said.

Related Topics

Russia Yekaterinburg Vladivostok Price United States Visa Government

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

40 minutes ago

ADC visits Sujwal city, fine imposed on profiteers ..

32 minutes ago

Turkey logs most infections since start of pandemi ..

32 minutes ago

Canadians say just as productive working from home ..

32 minutes ago

Seven private member bills introduced in National ..

32 minutes ago

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.