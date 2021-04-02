US Continues Review of Diplomatic Presence in Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States continues to review its diplomatic presence in Russia while taking into account staffing challenges and the general state of bilateral relations, but hoping to reopen one day its missions across the country, US State Department's spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

The US government informed Russian authorities earlier that its Consulate in Vladivostok will remain in "suspended status" while the Consulate-General in Yekaterinburg is pausing visa and US citizen services.

"We continue to review our diplomatic presence in Russia to ensure that we are able to carry out our important diplomatic activities, including providing services to American citizens safely and securely in the face of ongoing staffing challenges," Price said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson explained the decision to continue the suspension of operations was made after "months of careful review of US foreign policy goals, the state of the bilateral relationship... and ongoing staffing challenges as well."

"Because of our strong connection with the Russian people we hope one day it will be possible to reopen diplomatic missions across the Russian Federation, but we are unable to predict at this point when that might be [possible]," Price said.