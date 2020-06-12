UrduPoint.com
US Continues Sanctions Against Belarus Due To Actions Of Certain Officials - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:05 AM

The United States has continued the sanctions regime against Belarus because the actions of certain officials still represent a threat to US national security and foreign policy, President Donald Trump said in a notice on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United States has continued the sanctions regime against Belarus because the actions of certain officials still represent a threat to US national security and foreign policy, President Donald Trump said in a notice on Thursday.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the government of Belarus and other persons continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said. "For this reason, the national emergency declared on June 16, 2006, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond June 16, 2020. Therefore,... I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13405."

