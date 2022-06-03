UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Add Jobs As Wage Gains Slow

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 08:08 PM

US continues to add jobs as wage gains slow

US job gains continued in May but at a slower pace, and rapid wage gains cooled as well, a welcome sign for US policymakers trying to ease red-hot inflation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :US job gains continued in May but at a slower pace, and rapid wage gains cooled as well, a welcome sign for US policymakers trying to ease red-hot inflation.

American employers added 390,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday, a sign of a slowdown in hiring but still a better-than-expected result amid a shortage of workers.

Employers have struggled to fill open positions, which has pushed wages higher, and average hourly earnings rose another ten cents compared to April, to $31.95.

The pay rate is 5.2 percent higher over the last 12 months ended in May, but that is slightly slower than the 12-month increase posted in April, the report said.

That could be good news for the Federal Reserve, which has launched an aggressive campaign to raise interest rates to combat the highest US inflation in more than 40 years.

"Average hourly earnings growth remains moderate relative to last year," former White House economic advisor Jason Furman said on Twitter. "That's the most important number in this release for inflation and it's mostly reassuring." Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics noted that the annualized rate of increase in the latest three months was just 4.3 percent -- the smallest since April of last year.

"The downshift from the 6.1 percent peak in January is clear, and the rate will slow further", he said, which "will bring a sigh of relief at the Fed." Fed Chair Jerome Powell has highlighted the shortage of workers as a worrisome factor in the world's largest economy, with nearly two job openings for every unemployed person in the workforce as many people who left jobs during the pandemic have not returned.

- Coming off the sidelines - The government data showed the labor force participation rate edged up very slightly to 62.3 percent, a sign more workers could be coming off the sidelines to rejoin the labor force, which would ease pressure on wages.

Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said she expects more people to return to the job market, which would affect wages in the second half of the year.

But she cautioned "it will take time for labor demand and supply to realign, keeping the pace of wage growth elevated and well above the pre-pandemic rate of around 3 percent".

The jobless rate held steady at 3.6 percent for the third consecutive month, just a tenth of a point above the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, the Labor Department said.

The unemployment rate for Asians fell to 2.4 percent from 3.1 percent, but for Blacks and Hispanics, the rate increased to 6.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively.

Restaurants and hotels that were decimated due to Covid-19 showed a strong recovery in May, adding 84,000 positions, the data showed. The sector is still down 1.3 million jobs compared to the pre-pandemic level.

Jobs in business services increased by 75,000, and the government added 57,000, but retail employment fell by nearly 61,000, the report said.

Related Topics

Shortage World Business Twitter White House Job Oxford Powell January February April May 2020 Market From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Dev ..

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Develop Nuclear Weapons

4 minutes ago
 Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosio ..

Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosions on Mindanao Island

4 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban ..

Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Six held with narcotics, weapons

Six held with narcotics, weapons

4 minutes ago
 Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets t ..

Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets to check availability of subsid ..

4 minutes ago
 14 shopkeepers fined Rs 51,500 for overcharging

14 shopkeepers fined Rs 51,500 for overcharging

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.