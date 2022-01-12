US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO Envoy

UrduPoint.com

The United States continues to assess Ukraine's security requirements despite providing it with military assistance throughout the past year amid the tensions with Russia, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Tuesday

"The United States has been offering security assistance to Ukraine throughout the last year, and we have continued to assess the security needs of our friends in Kiev to better understand, what their requirements are," Smith said during a press briefing.

Smith added that she took part in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Monday and reiterated that the United States continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

