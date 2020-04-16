UrduPoint.com
US Continues To Baselessly Accuse Russia Even After Unilateral Exiting INF Treaty- Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

Moscow is surprised over the fact that the United States continues to replicate unsubstantiated accusations against Russia over violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) even after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

Ryabkov's remarks come following the latest report of the US Department of State regarding compliance by countries with arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament agreements. The report released on Wednesday notes that Russia is honoring and remains in compliance with its commitments under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), but it still does not comply with US interpretations of the INF Treaty.

Ryabkov noted that the report contains a wide range of claims about Russia's alleged violations of the IMF Treaty.

"This element is present in the majority of statements by US officials regarding the prospects for continuing dialogue with Russia on nuclear arms control.

This is a direct distortion of the real situation. Our approaches to the INF Treaty were repeatedly stated both publicly and in direct dialogue with the United States. Until the last moment, in fact, until February 2, when the United States announced the launch of the unilateral withdrawal from the INF Treaty, we made enormous efforts to preserve this treaty," Ryabkov said.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty in August 2019 after formally suspending its INF obligations in February and triggering a six-month withdrawal process.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the military pact by developing advanced ballistic and hypersonic delivery systems and modernizing its inventory. Russia has denied all allegations.

