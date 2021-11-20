UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Be Focused On Evacuation Of American Citizens From Afghanistan - Austin

US Continues to Be Focused on Evacuation of American Citizens From Afghanistan - Austin

Washington is focused on evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, and will keep working on it, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Washington is focused on evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, and will keep working on it, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"We remain focused on making sure currently that we can continue to get out those American citizens and legal prominent residents that want to come out of Afghanistan. So we will continue to work to do that," Austin said at the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021.

