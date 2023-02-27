UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Believe JCPOA 'Best Way' To Manage Iran's Nuclear Ambitions - Nuland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

US Continues to Believe JCPOA 'Best Way' to Manage Iran's Nuclear Ambitions - Nuland

The Biden administration still believes that the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the "best way" to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Biden administration still believes that the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the "best way" to manage Iran's nuclear ambitions, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Monday.

"We tried very, very hard to get back into the JCPOA when President Biden came into office and we continue to believe that that is the best way to deal with the nuclear problem, thereby giving us space to deal with other problems," Nuland said.

Nuland made the comments at the US Chamber of Commerce's International Security, Trade and Economic Platform series.

In December, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby expressed doubt regarding making any progress on the JCPOA in the near future given Tehran's crackdown on protesters and weapons sales to Russia. In addition, President Biden has said that the Iran nuclear agreement is "dead."

