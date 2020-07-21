US Continues to Boost Indo-Pacific Partners to Ready for Possible Conflicts - Esper

The US continues to boost a network of partners in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening its army to be able to counter enemies, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday, adding that Washington hopes there will be no such need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The US continues to boost a network of partners in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening its army to be able to counter enemies, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday, adding that Washington hopes there will be no such need.

"...We continue to boost our growing network of Indo-Pacific allies and partners a strategic advantage our competitors cannot match," Esper said at a special presentation for the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

In particular, according to the secretary, Washington renewed last fall a key agreement with Singapore extending the US presence and cooperation in the region for another 15 years, continues to cooperate with Indonesia on maritime security, as well as works closely with the Philippines on a range of issues from counterterrorism to maritime security, among other things.

The official also said that the US made efforts to prepare for "future high-intensity conflicts against near-peer rivals" that it hopes it never needs to fight, "but must be prepared to defeat.

"

In addition, Esper stressed the US-Indian commitment to strengthen cooperation for the sake of a safe Indo-Pacific region.

"Lastly, I want to highlight our increased defense cooperation with India � one of the all important defense relationships of the 21st century. We conducted our first ever joint military exercise last November. And as we speak today, the USS Nimitz is conducting combined exercises with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean demonstrating our shared commitment to stronger navy cooperation in support of free and open Indo-Pacific," Esper added.

Earlier in the day, the US Navy said in a press release that the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group participated in air defense exercises, including other training designed to maximize interoperability with the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean, adding that the group has been deployed to support freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region