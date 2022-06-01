US Continues to Consider Range of Effective Weapon Systems for Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States continues to consider a range of weapon systems for Ukraine that can be effective against Russia's special military operation in the country, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We continue to consider a range of systems that have the potential to be effective on the battlefield for our Ukrainian partners," Price told a briefing.

Price added that the United States will not provide Ukraine with long-range rockets that can be used for attacks outside the country.