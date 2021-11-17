US Continues to Deny Russian Diplomats Access to Diplomatic Property - Moscow

Washington continues to deny Russian diplomats access to Russian diplomatic property in the United States, even the idea of selling it was floated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"The State Department continues to stubbornly deny diplomats' admission to the territory of our diplomatic property, the Russian operational brigades are denied this to monitor the health of life support systems. At the same time, US officials have repeatedly recommended selling them, they recommended that we sell (the property)," she said at a briefing.

The Russian diplomatic property, despite its status, was subjected to searches, at the moment the property is actually seized, Zakharova said.