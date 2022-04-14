UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Discuss Concerns With Turkey Over S-400 System Purchase - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Continues to Discuss Concerns With Turkey Over S-400 System Purchase - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States is continuing talks with Turkey over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We are in a continuing discussion with our Turkish allies about our concerns over Turkey's possession of the S-400 system, and it's a conversation that is ongoing," Price said during a press briefing.

When asked whether he can confirm reports of US planning to lift Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CATSAA) measures, "I don't have any response for you on that."

"CATSAA is written into legislation, it's mandated by law," Price said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the US State Department's letter to the Congress regarding the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey is a positive step, but Ankara remains cautious.

The State Department sent a letter to Congress last week, stressing that the proposed sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey would be beneficial for US and NATO security interests. In October, Turkey made an official request to the US for the purchase of 40 F-16 fighter jets and 80 modernization kits to upgrade its existing fleet.

In 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. However, Turkey has insisted that it needs and will continue to use the S-400 air defense system.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Sale Ankara Price United States October Congress 2019 From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

1 hour ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

2 hours ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

2 hours ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.