MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Washington continues to discuss with Moscow via special channels the release of US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.

"I can say that the United States continues to talk with Russia authorities through the designated channel about the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. The United States, as we have said, has put a significant proposal on the table.

We have followed up on that proposal and we have proposed alternatives. Unfortunately, so far, the Russian Federation has not provided a serious response to those proposals," Rood said.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange Bout for former US marine Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia on charges of espionage, and US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.