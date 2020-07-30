- Home
- US Continues to Evaluate How to Sanction Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 - Pompeo
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:13 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United States is still deciding how it will sanction Turkey over its acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Senate Testimony on Thursday.
"In response to the Turkish government's acquisition of the S-400, we've taken significant actions," Pompeo said, stressing that the US doubts Ankara will change its decision. "We continue to evaluate how to apply sanctions in order to achieve our end objective."