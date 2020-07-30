UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Continues To Evaluate How To Sanction Turkey Over Purchase Of Russian S-400 - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:13 PM

US Continues to Evaluate How to Sanction Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 - Pompeo

The United States is still deciding how it will sanction Turkey over its acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Senate Testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United States is still deciding how it will sanction Turkey over its acquisition of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Senate Testimony on Thursday.

"In response to the Turkish government's acquisition of the S-400, we've taken significant actions," Pompeo said, stressing that the US doubts Ankara will change its decision. "We continue to evaluate how to apply sanctions in order to achieve our end objective."

Related Topics

Senate Russia Turkey Ankara United States Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

31 minutes ago

CTP chalk out traffic plan for Eid ul Azha; 520 Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Constitutional Court to Examine Convention ..

2 minutes ago

Rosatom Ready to Implement Program on Tackling Pol ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Officially Appoints Kravchuk to Head Kie ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.