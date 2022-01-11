UrduPoint.com

US Continues To Have Concerns About Terror Groups Operating In Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:09 PM

US Continues to Have Concerns About Terror Groups Operating in Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

The United States continues to have serious concerns about international terror groups in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal from that country, Assistant US Attorney General Matthew Olsen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States continues to have serious concerns about international terror groups in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal from that country, Assistant US Attorney General Matthew Olsen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"From my vantage point, international terrorism remains a priority... We continue to have concerns about both ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda (in Afghanistan)," Olsen told the US Senate Judiciary Committee about potential additional national security threats caused by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

In December, the Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar told Sputnik that the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) grants al-Qaeda and Islamic State fighters Afghan passports.

The practice is a signal that terrorism is being legalized there, the ambassador said.

The terrorist threat to the US homeland from externally-directed attacks is at its lowest since September 11, 2001, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism Milancy Harris told the US House of Representatives in December. However, the United States still faces a number of terrorist groups committed to targeting its interests and personnel abroad, Harris added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Senate United Nations ISIS Tajikistan United States September December From

Recent Stories

Poland Not Planning to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinatio ..

Poland Not Planning to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 US Aviation Agency Says Briefly Halted Flights on ..

US Aviation Agency Says Briefly Halted Flights on West Coast Monday Night

1 minute ago
 CCI meeting to be held on Jan 13; CM reviews agend ..

CCI meeting to be held on Jan 13; CM reviews agenda

1 minute ago
 Qureshi takes up Pakistan travel advisory, dual ci ..

Qureshi takes up Pakistan travel advisory, dual citizenship issues with Spain

4 minutes ago
 Two officials of patrolling police dismissed, eigh ..

Two officials of patrolling police dismissed, eight suspended

4 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Mixing ..

French Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Mixing Up Geneva Talks, Normandy Form ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.