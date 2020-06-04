US Continues to Illegally Transport Goods From Iraq to Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United States is continuing to illegally transport goods across the Syrian border from Iraq, which constitutes a violation of both international law and epidemiological restrictions amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The risk of bringing the disease [COVID-19] into the notorious Al-Hawl camp remains very high. There are roughly 68,000 people there and, as you know, Al-Hawl is located close to the border with Iraq. The US continues to illegally deliver all sorts of cargo across the border, violating the norms of international law and the social distancing regulations," Zakharova stated.

The spokeswoman warned that there would be disastrous consequences if the coronavirus disease reaches the Al-Hawl camp.

"If the virus enters Al-Hawl, the camp will have the largest outbreak in the country," Zakharova remarked.

In April, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that preventative measures had been taken in the Al-Hawl camp to prevent a serious outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Syria has so far confirmed 123 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.