US Continues to Look at Options to Expand Sanctions Against Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States is exploring options to bolster sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing special operation in Ukraine, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

"We are continuing to look at options to expand and deepen our sanctions, and I anticipate that we would probably have more for you on that in the coming days," Bedingfield said during a White House press briefing.