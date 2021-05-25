UrduPoint.com
US Continues To Observe Zero-Yield Nuclear Testing Moratorium, Disarmament Ambassador Says

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament (CD) Robert Wood has reiterated that the US remains committed to the moratorium on nuclear testing.

"At today's CD session, I affirmed that the United States continues to observe its zero-yield nuclear explosive testing moratorium and calls on all states possessing nuclear weapons to declare or maintain such a moratorium," Wood said on Twitter on Tuesday.

On Monday, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US was in "full compliance" with its New START Treaty obligations despite Russian claims of the opposite.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that the US exceeded indicators laid down in the New START deal by 101 units due to launchers and heavy bombers.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between the two countries that is still in force.

Earlier this month, Wood told the UN Conference on Disarmament that China was resisting bilateral talks with the US on nuclear weapons.

The State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday that the US met the central limits in August 2017, and stands by its conversion procedures.

